Dana White on UFC/WWE merger: 'We're more powerful than we were yesterday'

UFC CEO and President Dana White spoke about the company merger with the WWE as TKO Holdings Group Inc. and what it does for the UFC.

Last Night following the Dana White's Contender Series, Week 6 event, UFC President Dana White spoke about the merger between the UFC and WWE into TKO Holdings Group Inc.

The new merger became a publicly traded company on Monday and White was at the New York Stock Exchange for Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel ringing of the opening bell.

"I'm just going to keep doing what I do and we're going to do what we do at the UFC. At the end of the day, this is one of the biggest mergers in the history of sports," White said at the DWCS 6 Post-Fight Press Conference.

TKO Holdings Group Inc. became a company in April with the UFC and WWE under the same umbrella but separately run.

“We’ve been kicking ass for however many years now. The WWE is doing well,” White said. “I say this to you guys every year. This just takes the whole sport and everything to a whole different level. I flew out to that thing last night and did it this morning. It was actually really, really cool. It was cool to be a part of.

“I’m excited about the future and what we’re going to do. And I always am, regardless, but after this merger, we’re just so much more powerful than we were yesterday.”

"I run everything that happens here. Everything that goes on here I determine. Nothing has changed, just three letters instead of (nine), but I'm the CEO and President of the UFC now. Nothing changes. We’re just going to continue to kick ass like we do every single year. For people that are fighters or media or whoever, this just takes this whole thing to another level. It’s so much bigger and so much more powerful. When you think about all the things that I want to do before my time is up here, today made that a lot easier and a lot more doable.”

Last night was one of the few times White has talked about 'before my time is up here.' Rarely does he mention anything about leaving his position.

"Well, I'm 54-years old. I never said my time was up when I was 40," White said. "When I look at somebody's post, everybody's talking about how f**king old I look. I am f**king old. That's how this works. I'm older today than I was f**king yesterday.

"I feel like I'm f**king 25 again. I'm taking my health serious. I feel great. When you start talking about 'my time is up here,' the last 20 years have gone by like this. How fast are the next 20 going to go? There's still a lot of work to do. Today was a really, really big day for the sport."