Dana White on Religion, Life after Death, and the Death of his Parents

UFC president Dana White opened up about his thoughts on religion, life after death and revealed for the first time about the death of his parents while being interviewed by Piers Morgan. This was a rare, unique insight into the mind of the UFC frontman as not much is known about White outside of his dealings within the business.

Dana White and Religion

First off, White was asked about his religious upbringing, connecting with Morgan on their shared catholic roots. However, White admits he never really let that guide him as a young man, and he has become fairly disconnected with it today as an adult.

“I don’t know. I went to catholic school growing up,” White said. “Had to go to church and all that stuff. I was an alter boy when I was younger. I don’t know how that affected me in a positive way towards religion. But I’m not a very religious person these days. I don’t believe in much, but I believe in karma for some reason. I never really was guided by religion in any way shape or form as I got into my 20s.”

Dana White on Life after Death

When asked what he believes happens when we die, White’s answer was simple. Nothing.

“I think that’s it. It’s over. I think we think that we’re more important than we really are, because some people have to believe that to get through life. I’m not one of those people that has to believe that. Listen, maybe there is, maybe there isn’t. The real answer for me is, I don’t know. But I don’t let that guide me and I don’t let that - just be a good person. You can figure out being a good person without having to believe in anything in my opinion.”

Death of his Parents and being a Father

Morgan then moved in on a rather personal topic - that being White’s relationship with his parents and his rough upbringing. He does admit, however, that his relationship with his own parents has shaped how he parents his children today as an adult.

“You’re right, I don’t like talking about it but it’s a great question. I would say absolutely. My relationship with my parents has definitely made me who I am today in many different ways. Not just in life and business, but as a father too. I wouldn’t change my upbringing, not one thing about it. I wouldn’t change any of it.”

White then shared something that he has never discussed publicly before. That being that his parents actually passed away recently. When Piers asked if his tenuous relationship with his parents influenced him to be a better father, Dana said.

“100 percent. My parents taught me a lot about what I didn’t want to be as a parent. And I don’t really talk about it - I don’t think I’ve ever talked about this. But my parents both died recently. So, that’s - yeah. I don’t like talking about it. But yeah, my parents died recently and - yeah.”

When asked for his reaction to his parent’s passing, White noted that he had virtually no reaction. Instead, he focuses more so on his relationship with his own children.

“I’m good with it. I’m good with everything. I focus a lot on my kids and my relationship with them. And I’ve sort of put my relationship with my parents behind me.”

While he didn’t mourn the loss of his parents too much, White did take care of his father’s funeral costs and helped lay him to rest. As for his mother, he says her immediate family handled the funeral arrangements instead.

“No. I mean, I didn’t wish any ill will on either one of my parents but when they passed away I had almost no feelings about it to be honest with you. I took care of my father and moved him up to Maine and put him to rest with his family up there. And my mother I had nothing to do with any of hers [funeral]. Her family handled her when she passed away.”