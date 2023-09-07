Dana White doesn't understand why anyone would purchase Bellator MMA

UFC President Dana White doesn't want to buy Bellator MMA and doesn't know why anyone else would.

The UFC boss was asked about recent reports that the Professional Fighters League (PFL) is considering purchasing Bellator for a $500 million price tag. Those rumors only picked up steam when PFL announced they were selling a minority stake to SRJ Sports Investments for $100 million. No deal has been finalized as of this writing, but UFC president Dana White believes it would be insane for anyone to move in on a purchase of Bellator.

White was asked about the situation during the Contender Series post-fight press conference. The UFC boss noted someone purchasing Bellator would be a bad business move.

“Why on God’s green f******* Earth would anybody buy Bellator?” White said. “So what we were just talking about with business and making the right moves and making the right decisions, there’s been lots of bad ones — Bellator would be one of the f****** biggest. Why anybody would buy Bellator is beside me, but sit back and see how this plays out. I’m excited.”

White also found the $500 million price tag for the promotion laughable.

“Bellator’s $500 million? Awesome. Sounds like a steal,” White said. “Sounds like a f******* steal. Buy that thing quick before who else does? Come on, you guys. It’s f****** silly!.”

White also addressed some recent comments from PFL CEO Donn Davis, who suggested his promotion pays fighters better than the UFC. The longtime Las Vegas-based MMA promotion frontman called such claims a “delusion.”

“One of the big things he said in there, which is absolutely false, is that they pay more than the UFC, which is absolutely positively not true,” White said. “But I do see them waste unbelievable amounts of money. You can only waste unbelievable amounts of money for so long no matter how much money somebody has.

“There’s either a lot of delusion or he’s uninformed. Almost everything in that statement is incorrect except for what happens in the cage determines your future. I think that’s the only right thing that he said. Good for him. Get out there. F******, let’s fire it up. Whatever. It’s all good.”

Despite White’s disagreement with the logic behind a potential purchase of Bellator by the PFL, he maintains he respects the latter promotion nonetheless; because he knows they want to compete with the UFC, and that’s something White can respect.

“Listen, I’ve said this before about the PFL. I have no beef with those guys,” White said. “Those guys have always been stand-up guys and have always been classy when it comes to the business. These guys are in this to compete with us and I respect that.”