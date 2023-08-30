Dana White dispels all rumors of a Ronda Rousey UFC return

UFC president Dana White responds to the rumors that former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was returning at UFC 300.

UFC president Dana White has broken his silence on the possibility of Ronda Rousey returning to the Octagon for UFC 300.

Following a recent report from British publication The Daily Mail, which suggested that Ronda Rousey was planning a return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition for the upcoming event, there has been quite the buzz about “The Rowdy One” possibly fighting again. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

White took to the post-fight press conference following this week’s Contender’s Series to address the rumor. The UFC boss called such reports a “crock of sh*t.”

“Ronda’s having kids,” White said. “Ronda built this whole thing that’s going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE. She went there and did everything that she did there and achieved. She’s made s***loads of money. She’s moved on with her life.”

Rousey was the UFC’s first mainstream star who at one point was undefeated as the champion of the women’s 135-pound division. Her fall from grace began after suffering the first loss of her career, in the form of a second-round knockout at the hands of Holly Holm, in November of 2015.

She attempted a comeback the following year in December, challenging Amanda Nunes for the 135-pound title. However, “The Lioness” made quick work of Rousey, putting her away via TKO in just 48 seconds. Since, Rousey has started a family with former UFC heavyweight contender Travis Browne, and began a career as a professional wrestler in WWE.

Although she never officially retired from MMA competition, Rousey has admitted in the past a return to fighting is unlikely. She was inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame in July of 2018.