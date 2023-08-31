Ciryl Gane says UFC Paris win would be one step forward to heavyweight title run

Ciryl Gane is no stranger to UFC main events ... or title shots. Coming off his loss to Jon Jones, Gane is the same positive fighter who still has his eyes set squarely on the prize, another UFC title shot.

“The better way for me is to do exactly what we did the last years – to put a big message this Saturday, and the message is: ‘I’m still here, I want to go back to the belt.’ This is the better way, shorter way to go to the belt," Gane said during his UFC Paris media day interview.

Gane will step in again, this time versus Serghei Spivac, who likely has his own title aspirations.

“All of my career, I was in a rush,” Gane said. “I started MMA in 2018 and I did my first fight just after six months. Since this fight, I was already in a rush until today. So, yes, I want to take my time now. I want to take my time at the gym."

Gane will look to put on a show at UFC Paris and make a title shot undeniable, but if it doesn't happen right away, he's okay with that too.

“I’m going to find some time without all of the things you have around the training and the gym. So, I don’t need to take my time in between two fights, I need more time. No, it’s about that. I need to manage my schedule without all the things you have around the fight, and like that we’re going to have time.”