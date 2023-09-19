Ciryl Gane reveals ‘traumatizing’ details of robbery during UFC Paris

Shortly after Ciryl Gane won his UFC Paris main event, it was revealed that his home had been burglarized while he was away for fight week. French outlet, Le Parisien was the first to report the news and now, weeks removed from the robbery, Gane is finally speaking out about what happened.

“It’s not only my country, I suppose you have this everywhere the world, but yeah, in my country, unfortunately, when you are a little bit famous now — you see MMA in France, everybody talks about that, and everybody can see how much I can win. So yeah, he did a great job because he waited [until my] fight, the last fight,” Gane said Monday on The MMA Hour. “He waited the night and he went out [to my] home and he did some bulls***.”

The "he" Gane is referring to is the person who robbed and ransacked his Nogent-sur-Marne home. The missing items are said to have totaled upwards of $160,000 but Gane was tight-lipped about what exactly was taken, “Too much, my man. I was not focused [on how much]. Too much.”

Gane also explained it was his wife who discovered the home but kept the robbery a secret until after the fight, so as not to destroy his focus.

“My wife saw that at first, because he did it around 8 p.m. [right before the fight], and so she went to the babysitter, she dropped the girls [off] and she came back, and when she came back she found all of the [chaos] at the home,” Gane said. “But she keep that [to herself], and after, when we went to bed after the fight, she told me unfortunately. But she did really good because I saw nothing, I saw nothing about [it before the fight].”

He continued, “This is can be really traumatizing for the girls if they [saw it happening]. You get hurt sometimes, [there are] some stories about that. It’s not fun. It’s really not fun. So, yes, my wife has some traumatizing [aftereffects from the break-in], but she’s OK, and we’re going to fix that.”

Gane is awaiting his next fight.