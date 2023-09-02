Skip to main content
Ciryl Gane outclassed Sergei Spivak in UFC Paris main event

The UFC Paris fight card was headlined by a heavyweight bout between former interim champion Ciryl Gane and Sergei Spivak.

Heavyweights headlined the UFC Paris fight card on Saturday at Accor Arena in Paris, France.  Former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane and seventh-ranked Sergei Spivak clashed in a bout that could shake up the heavyweight rankings.

Spivak entered the match riding a three-fight winning streak while Gane was coming off a loss for champion Jon Jones.

Gane landed his jab and Spivak responded with a leg kick.  Gane was light on his feet and switching stances.  Gane delivered leg kicks and kicks to the body.  Spivak drove forward and tried to get the fight to the ground.  Gane gained top position and backed away.  Gane landed his jab.  Spivak connected with a right hand.  Gane attacked the body with punches.  Spivak landed a leg kick and moved forward at the end of the round.  

Gane continued to land his jab and leg kicks.  Gane steps in with a knee.  Spivak answered with a left hook.  Spivak rushed forward but Gane circled away.  Gane connected with a right hand.  He poured on punches with Spivak's back agains the cage.  Gane unloads right hands and Spivak tried to cover up.  Gane continued to batter him with right hands until the referee stopped the fight.  

The official time of the stoppage was 3:44 of the second round.
