Chris-Weidman-1600
image caption
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman reveals he suffered leg fracture at UFC 292

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a leg fracture against Brad Tavares at UFC 292.

Chris Weidman suffered a leg fracture in his latest Octagon outing earlier this month.

Weidman took on Brad Tavares at UFC 292 in Boston on August 19. Although the former middleweight champion went the distance with Tavares, he suffered a unanimous decision defeat. It was his first fight back since suffering a nasty right leg break in his fight against Uriah Hall in April of 2021.

During the fight with Tavares, Weidman took some significant damage from leg kicks, which greatly affected his ability to walk after the contest. Weidman feared there might be some significant ligament damage from the kicks, but as he explained on the “Won’t Back Down” podcast, that wasn’t exactly the case.

“I got MRIs done on my tibia and fibula on both legs, got MRIs on both of my knees, X-rays, and I’ve been waiting for a result – and I got the results back,” Weidman said. “There was no ligament tears at all. So, ACL, LCL, MCL, PCL, all those ‘Ls’ that you do not want to tear because that’s like six months to a year of recovery. God kept me together. The ligaments are good.

“What did happen to me, though, is I have a fracture on my left leg. So, I guess he broke my leg with one of those leg kicks. … I ended up switching to southpaw and figuring it out. But I’m pretty sure that’s when my leg broke, fractured it.”

Luckily for Weidman, this injury isn’t on the same leg he broke back in 2021. In fact, he should be ready to get back to training in about a month’s time.

“Recovery-wise, it’s not bad at all,” Weidman said. “Four weeks. Four-week recovery. That’s it.”

It appears that, despite the likes of UFC president Dana White calling for the 39-year-old to retire, Weidman still plans to continue fighting.
