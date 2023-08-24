Bisping thinks Chris Weidman and Tony Ferguson should retire

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping would like to see Chris Weidman and Tony Ferguson retire.

Ferguson is a former interim lightweight champion but has lost his last six fights. "El Cucuy" was finished in his last three outings. He hasn't won a fight since June 2019. Bisping is not alone. Many people, including fighters, believe Ferguson should step away from fighting. Ferguson says that he has no intentions of retirement anytime soon.

Weidman made his return at UFC 292 against Brad Tavares and lost via unanimous decision. The 39-year old badly broke his leg against Uriah Hall in April 2021. He spend the two-plus years before returning having multiple surgeries and recovering from the gruesome injury. Before the broken leg, he had lost five of his seven previous bouts. He also has no plans of retirement.

When should a fighter retire?

"When should a fighter retire? That's the question. When should a fighter retire. The reality is, fighters, we are the last ones to know because we're the ones who believe in ourselves and see all the damage that we are doing to ourselves. And that is why we push on, and it is a story as old as combat sports itself. Fighters stick around past their best, past their expiration date and then they go on a session of losing fights one after another. It's heartbreaking to see," Bisping said on his YouTube channel. "It seems like the whole world knows they should retire, but they don't."

"I am, of course, talking about Chris Weidman. I apologize to Chris if he sees this. As we know, he was an incredible champion," he continued. "He made his return two and a half years later (after the leg break), fought at UFC 292 against Brad Tavares, who is a very tough fight for anybody, sadly didn't get the job done. But also looked like he badly damaged his leg again."

During the UFC 292 Post-fight Press Conference Dana White said that he thought Weidman should retire. Bisping thinks Tony Ferguson should retire as well

"But it's not only him (Weidman). Tony Ferguson is the same story," Bisping said. "He's lost six in a row and four were by stoppage. Tony Ferguson is 39-years old. Weidman is 39-years old. Maybe it's time to retire," said Bisping.

"39-years old, that's probably time to hang it up. For Tony Ferguson it's definitely time to hang it up... I don't enjoy saying this. I don't enjoy saying this but I do think Weidman should probably retire."

"It's such and unforgiving sport and it's only a matter of time before more and more damage gets done. This sport is a bitch. It's as simples as that and you got to know when to walk away."

