Alexander Volkov submits Tai Tuivasa in Sydney at UFC 293

A massive heavyweight title co-headlined tonight’s (Sat. September 9, 2023) UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) event from Sydney, Australia. Tai Tuivasa took on Alexander Volkov in a bout that all but promised some exciting action. Tuivasa entered the contest off back-to-back losses, looking to get back on the winning track, while Volkov found himself in the exact opposite situation - entering with two-straight first-round TKO victories.

The first round kicked off with some leg kick exchanges form the two men. Tuivasa was able to find some work to Volkov’s body, but Volkov’s reach made him pay for it with counter hooks. Tuivasa continued to press forward hard but Volkov ripped off nice counter strikes off his back foot. Volkov landed a very nice right hand and followed it up with more kicking attacks to Tuivasa’s body. A massive lead head kick landed for Volkov but Tuivasa remained unphased, continuing to come forward. A big right hand from Volkov knocked Tuivasa down to his knees, but a standing guillotine attempt from Volkov gave Tuivasa the opportunity to get to his feet and wiggle free. Volkov pressed forward with a devastating barrage of strikes to end the round.

Opening up the second round, Tuivasa attempted to push forward with kicks to a damaged Volkov’s lead leg. Volkov landed a nice knee to the face inside the clinch, and continued to rip off more combinations. A right hand caught Tuivasa off balance and Volkov pounced on top of him into half guard. Another guillotine attempt fromVolkov allowed Tuivasa to get back to his feet. A caught kick from Volkov allowed him to get full mount on Tuivasa. A failed arm-triangle attempt from Volkov, and Tuivasa attempted to scramble out, but Volkov held position. Some ground-and-pound landed for Volkov, but Volkov sneaks in the Ezekiel choke, and forces Tuivasa to tap out.

The official result sees Alexander Volkov gets his hand raised with a second-round submission victory.