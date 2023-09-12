Alexander Volkanovski wants Islam Makhachev at UFC 300

Alexander Volkanovski made it clear that a rematch with Islam Makhachev is top of his mind and it happening at UFC 300 would be great. But, the featherweight champ wants to stay active and not wait around as Makhachev who is currently busy with his upcoming title defense and rematch against Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.

What's Next for Alexander Volkanovski?

"Obviously you got the Ilia [Topuria] fight that's always going to be there, you got that rematch [Islam Makhachev] that I want. I want to be active. Obviously, Islam and Charles are going at it soon, so I don't want to be waiting around. So, I'll do early next year I think? I wanted this year but I just think the schedules are just not going to be able to fit me in. I think there's a few champions that need to be fighting, which is fair, but I would have been happy to get one in this year. I really wanted three this year, but it's not looking likely. But early next year we'll get it in and then hopefully another one not too long after that.”

Ilia Topuria the most likely next opponent

"Yeah, yeah, most likely. And again, I want to be active anyways, so I don't want to be waiting around. I guess that's one beautiful thing about me at the end of the day, rather than me waiting for a title shot. Anyway, keep me busy, I'll fight, you know, I mean it's not like I'm looking past my opponent, but I've got full confidence in me doing my work in that featherweight division with Ilia. Again, he's tough, durable, but I'll just keep showing that I'm on a whole nother level and then I've got that fight [Islam]. I think I'm being told Islam wants to be very active, so as long as the schedule still fits the same for me, I don't really care too much.”

"Good skill set, you know what I mean? Does a lot of things right, like he's neat, but yeah, I just believe you need to have more than that with someone like me. You know what I mean? So I think I'm just going to show that I'm too much come fight time."

"We did a face off. I thought he'd be bigger, so I was like 'Oh, I thought you'd be taller, mate.' But yeah, look how much taller people struggle with my range. You know what I mean? Here I am, the short guy, and people are struggling to touch me. So it ain't going to be easy for him. So I'm really looking forward to that one because I know it's exciting. He will talk. He loves to talk. So hopefully that gets people excited. Yeah, so he gets some finishes and that as well. So I think people don't mind watching him fight, so that's good. So let him talk. Keep it interesting. Then I'll punch him in the face."

Islam Makhachev UFC 300?

"I think that'd be great, especially with me getting my hand raised on that one (against Topuria). For UFC 300 would be perfect. But again, we'll see what we can do. But I think that's one of the bigger fights that you can make. I truly do believe that a lot of people want to see it again. It was very competitive, and I guarantee you as I get it done next time.”

Max Holloway 4th Time Around?

"I want to leave a legacy behind. I'm obviously, pound for pound, being champ, defending multiple times. I wouldn't mind defending a few more, but again, it's got to be the right fights. Right now, I'm trying to just toss things together. What do I want? Do I want to hit that many defenses, or while I'm in my prime, do I just want to get the biggest and best fights I can get? That second belt. You fight lightweight, you know what I mean? There's a lot of options for me, which is a good thing, but we'll just see what happens, see what plays out.”

Volkanovski at Lightweight

"I mean, you won't see me change too much weight, to be honest. I move best, and I'm strong enough for the lightweights, even at the weight I am. And I proved that, you know what I mean? I proved that against probably the strongest and the best grappler, wrestler that there is in that division. So I've showed and I've proved. So I want to be sharp. I want to be fast in that division. So I've been undersized my whole life, man, and it's never been a problem for me, and I think that'll just add to the story. So I'll try and look as small as I can to make the victory look as big as it can be."

Volkanovski is second on the UFC pound for pound list, just being heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but many feel he should be at the top of the list.