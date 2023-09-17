Alexa Grasso & Valentina Shevchenko surprising split draw at Noche UFC

Headlining tonight’s (Sat. September 16, 2023) Noche UFC event was a women’s flyweight title bout between defending champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso upset Shevchenko back in March to win the 125-pound crown, handing “The Bullet” her first-ever defeat at flyweight. Tonight, Shevchenko looked to right that wrong, and reclaim the title in the process.

In the first round, Shevchenko was able to get things going with a kick to the body. Shevchenko followed up with a nice left hand before the pair exchanged some strikes inside the clinch. Shevchenko attempted a takedown, landed some nice shots inside the clinch, but not before Grasso could connect with a nice elbow of her own. Another clinch up from Shevchenko and she was able to get the takedown. Shevchenko got full mount and attempted a choke, but Grasso got back to her feet after a very nice scramble.

The second round began with a nice left hand down the middle from Shevchenko. She clinched up again but Grasso was able to shake her off. Grasso nailed Shevchenko with a huge right hand and sent her spinning backward. Against the cage in the clinch, Grasso ripped off elbows and some big shots. Shevchenko gets a takedown but it’s right into Grasso’s full guard. Not much work from either woman in the guard, and Shevchenko postured up, only to eat an upkick. Shevchenko landed some leg kicks from standing position on a grounded Grasso, before Shevchenko fell back into her full guard, only to eat some shots.

In the third round, Shevchenko was able to get another big takedown. Shevchenko got a nice guillotine attempt in full mount but Grasso defended nicely. The challenger moved to take the back and began working a rear-naked choke. After a nice scramble, the round comes to an end right before Shevchenko can crank an armbar attempt.

Getting into the championship rounds, the fourth stage kicked off with some nice jabs from Shevchenko. Shevchenko went in for a takedown attempt, but Grasso stuffed it. She landed some hellacious knees to Shevchenko’s head, before going for a flying armbar that was unsuccessful. Grasso was cut above her eye due to an elbow from the challenger. Shevchenko nailed Grasso with a stiff hook before clinching up and getting another takedown. Grasso got back up to her feet, rolled for a heel hook but didn’t have enough time to work it.

The fifth and final round got underway with both women exchanging some hard shots inside the pocket. Shevchenko continued to find a home for her jab. Neither woman was able to get off anything too effective. Grasso began to take more risks, throwing big hooks in the pocket. A mistake from Shevchenko costher position, and Grasso took Shevchenko’s back and flattened her out. After some ground-and-pound, Grasso failed on a rear-naked choke. Some more choke attempts from Grasso ended the round.

After five rounds of fighting, the judges declared the bout a Split Draw. The official scorecards read 47-48, 48-47, 47-47.