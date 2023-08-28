Skip to main content
Alex Caceres shares X-ray of broken arm from UFC Singapore

UFC featherweight Alex Caceres lost to Giga Chikadze on the main card of UFC Singapore on Saturday and suffered a broken arm in the loss.

Featherweight Alex Caceres lost a unanimous decision to Giga Chikadze on the UFC Singapore main card on Saturday and broke his arm in the process.

The injury occurred in the opening round while blocking a head kick, Caceres explained on his Instagram account.  He also shared the x-ray of the nasty break.  

"First I would like to thank my wife and teammates @zen_ronin_ and @themmalab, my managers @firstroundmgmt, as well as the @ufc for the opportunity. Tonight wasn’t my night, i broke my forearm blocking a head kick in the first round and tried my best to win even through the pain," he wrote.  

"Hats off to @knockoutcancer for a grate fight."

Caceres entered the fight ranked No. 15 in the 145-pound weight class.  The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak.  Likely to drop out of the rankings, Caceres will also be out of action for months.  Before the loss, he had won seven of his lat eight fights.  

UFC Singapore took place on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in front of 10,263 spectators.  The event marked the sixth time the fight promotion hosted an event in the Southeast Asian country.
