UFC working on Conor McGregor’s return for early 2021, but will he fight?

UFC president Dana White on Thursday revealed that Conor McGregor is in the UFC’s plans for early 2021, but he was rather coy about whether or not those plans included the Irish superstar actually returning to the Octagon.

“We’re actually working on some fun stuff for Conor at the beginning of next year,” White said during an interview on ESPN‘s SportsCenter on Thursday. “He should be back next year.

“I’m not saying he’s coming back to fight guaranteed, but we’re talking right now about some stuff.”

McGregor has not set foot in the Octagon since his 40-second knockout of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 main event in January of this year.

His initial plan at that time called for McGregor to fight at least three times during his “2020 season.” That was prior to the global pandemic and the near worldwide shutdown that occurred.

Amidst the shutdown, McGregor abruptly announced his retirement on June 6 via his social media platforms.

Just what White means by “fun stuff,” however, is rather vague. He clearly didn’t want to commit to McGregor returning to fight in the Octagon.

McGregor has often teased wanting to box again, whether that be an attempt to avenge his loss to Floyd Mayweather or to face someone like Manny Pacquiao.

White has also mentioned that he is still talking with Mayweather about working together, so it is possible that a rematch could be in the offing.

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, in speaking with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, shed little light on White’s comments.

“We had some very interesting talks with the UFC recently,” Attar admitted. “We are excited about the future and working on some fun things. Exciting things to come in the near future.”

TRENDING > Dana White: Conor McGregor Arrest, Jon Jones, wrestler’s execution, and UFC Fight Island

Dana White announces Conor McGregor’s potential return, Michael Chandler signing

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)