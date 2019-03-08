HOT OFF THE WIRE
Junior dos Santos

featuredUFC Wichita Weigh-in Results: Entire Lewis vs. dos Santos fight card makes weight

Demetrious Johnson ONE Las Vegas scrum

featuredDemetrious Johnson admits ONE Championship was always in the plan

Colby Covington at UFC 225 (by Damon Martin)

featuredColby Covington believes Kamaru Usman altercation was orchestrated so he would lose his title shot

Jon Jones and Anthony Smith UFC 235 post-fight

featuredJon Jones addresses illegal knee, says he owes Anthony Smith a beer

UFC Wichita Weigh-in Results: Entire Lewis vs. dos Santos fight card makes weight

March 8, 2019
NoNo Comments

The UFC makes its first foray to Wichita, Kan., with a heavyweight showdown topping the bill. The UFC on ESPN+ 4 bouts were made official at Friday’s weigh-in. 

Derrick Lewis is coming off of a loss to current champion Daniel Cormier and looking to get in the hunt for a return trip to a title fight. A victory over Junior dos Santos in Wichita would certainly be a big step in the right direction.

After failing to regain the belt from Stipe Miocic in 2017, dos Santos, also a former UFC heavyweight champion, spent some time fighting a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation. He was eventually found to be innocent of intentionally ingesting a prohibited substance. dos Santos was one of several Brazilian fighters found to have ingested a supplement that was tainted by including prohibited ingredients not divulged on the label.

Like Lewis, dos Santos is hoping to get another crack at the UFC heavyweight title. He already has back-to-back victories over Blagoy Ivanov and Tai Tuivasa to his credit since his return to the Octagon. Adding a victory over Lewis would edge him ever closer to the belt.

The main event was green lighted when dos Santos stepped on the scale at 246.5 pounds, while Lewis pushed the limit of the heavyweight division by weighing 265.5 pounds. All the other fighters on the card also made weight.

The UFC on ESPN+ 4 co-main event features an important bout for rising welterweight contenders Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Curtis Millender.

UFC on ESPN+ 4 takes place on Saturday, March 9, at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita.

UFC on ESPN+ 4 Fight Card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs. Junior dos Santos (246.5)
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.5) vs. Curtis Millender (170)
  • Tim Means (171) vs. Niko Price (170.5)
  • Blagoy Ivanov (254.5) vs. Ben Rothwell (264.5)
  • Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Drew Dober (156)
  • Tim Boetsch (185) vs. Omari Akhmedov (184)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5) vs. Sergio Moraes (171)
  • Marion Reneau (134.5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (135)
  • Grant Dawson (145.5) vs. Julian Erosa (145)
  • Maurice Green (264.5) vs. Jeff Hughes (254)
  • Louis Smolka (135.5) vs. Matt Schnell (135)
  • Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Zak Ottow (171)
  • Alex White (154.5) vs. Dan Moret (155.5)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA