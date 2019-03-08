UFC Wichita Weigh-in Results: Entire Lewis vs. dos Santos fight card makes weight

The UFC makes its first foray to Wichita, Kan., with a heavyweight showdown topping the bill. The UFC on ESPN+ 4 bouts were made official at Friday’s weigh-in.

Derrick Lewis is coming off of a loss to current champion Daniel Cormier and looking to get in the hunt for a return trip to a title fight. A victory over Junior dos Santos in Wichita would certainly be a big step in the right direction.

After failing to regain the belt from Stipe Miocic in 2017, dos Santos, also a former UFC heavyweight champion, spent some time fighting a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation. He was eventually found to be innocent of intentionally ingesting a prohibited substance. dos Santos was one of several Brazilian fighters found to have ingested a supplement that was tainted by including prohibited ingredients not divulged on the label.

Like Lewis, dos Santos is hoping to get another crack at the UFC heavyweight title. He already has back-to-back victories over Blagoy Ivanov and Tai Tuivasa to his credit since his return to the Octagon. Adding a victory over Lewis would edge him ever closer to the belt.

The main event was green lighted when dos Santos stepped on the scale at 246.5 pounds, while Lewis pushed the limit of the heavyweight division by weighing 265.5 pounds. All the other fighters on the card also made weight.

The UFC on ESPN+ 4 co-main event features an important bout for rising welterweight contenders Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Curtis Millender.

UFC on ESPN+ 4 takes place on Saturday, March 9, at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita.

UFC on ESPN+ 4 Fight Card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs. Junior dos Santos (246.5)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.5) vs. Curtis Millender (170)

Tim Means (171) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Blagoy Ivanov (254.5) vs. Ben Rothwell (264.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Drew Dober (156)

Tim Boetsch (185) vs. Omari Akhmedov (184)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)