UFC Wichita: weigh-in face-offs video

(Courtesy of UFC)

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 4 fight card in Wichita, Kansas faced off with their opponents after the weigh-ins on Friday. Former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos faces hard-hitting Derrick Lewis in the main event at Intrust Bank Arena.

