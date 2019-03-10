HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Wichita Recap: Does Junior dos Santos deserve a title shot with the win?

March 10, 2019
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Jon Anik and Paul Felder recap Junior dos Santos’ TKO of Derrick Lewis in the second round and debate where JDS is in line for a UFC heavyweight title bout in the future.

TRENDING > Junior dos Santos puts the hurt on Derrick Lewis (UFC Wichita Highlights)

They also discuss Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos’ submission victory over Curtis Millender in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Dos Santos, when Felder would like to return to the Octagon after suffering a collapsed lung in his last bout, preview next Saturday’s Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal welterweight fight and Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis on March 23.

