UFC Wichita Odds: Can Junior dos Santos continue his run to the heavyweight belt?

Top heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos square off in the UFC on ESPN+ 4 main event on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

Lewis is fresh off of an unsuccessful bid to wrest the UFC heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 in November. Prior to that, he had won three consecutive bouts and lost only one of his previous 10 fights. So it shouldn’t take too many victories to get back in the hunt for the belt, especially if he could manage one of those victories to be over former UFC heavyweight champion dos Santos.

That could be a tough ask, however, as dos Santos has returned to form following a lengthy spell where he had to prove his innocence for a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation.

Back in the Octagon, dos Santos has reeled off back-to-back victories following a failed attempt to take the belt from Stipe Miocic in 2017.

A third consecutive victory and the belt now sitting with Cormier could put dos Santos back in the catbird seat for another title shot.

Oddsmakers are leaning toward dos Santos to maintain his championship trajectory with MMAWeekly.com odds partner MyBookie having him at -210 with Lewis at +160.

That means a $210 wager on dos Santos would produce winnings of $100 should he win the fight. If Lewis defeats him, a $100 wager on the underdog would account for a $160 prize.

UFC on ESPN+ 4: Lewis vs. dos Santos Betting Lines

(as of March 8, 2018, courtesy of MyBookie)

Derrick Lewis: +160 vs. Junior dos Santos: -210

If you'd like to take a closer look at the UFC Wichita lines and prop bets or any of the other MyBookie lines