UFC Wichita: Junior Dos Santos – Sting Like Cigano

(Courtesy of UFC)

Junior Dos Santos says he’s only 35 and still has time to do incredible things in this sport. He faces Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night Wichita on Saturday, March 9. The event will mark the fight promotion’s first trip to Kansas.

Tune in Saturday, March 9, for full UFC on ESPN+ 4 live results on MMAWeekly.com. The main event features Derrick Lewis vs. Junior dos Santos in a pivotal heavyweight showdown. The first fight is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.