UFC Wichita: Derrick Lewis, ‘I have to finish Junior dos Santos’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Heavyweight Derrick Lewis explains his respect for Junior dos Santos and his plan to push forward under all circumstances. The two headline UFC on ESPN+ 4 on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

