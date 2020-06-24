UFC vets Michael Bisping and Chad Mendes in heated argument over PEDs

A war of words has erupted between former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former featherweight contender Chad Mendes. The two exchanged vitriolic barbs over Mendes’s past use of and suspension for GHRP-6, a growth hormone release stimulator.

Mendes tested positive for the banned substance in 2016. He admitted to using the substance, but said, “I didn’t do my homework and that was a big mistake. I own it and I’m going to pay for it.” Mendes claimed the substance was in a topical cream that he used to treat psoriasis.

The US Anti-Doping Agency, which administers the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, suspended him for two years.

The recent blow-up stems from Bisping claiming that Mendes made some comments about him on a social media post by Tim Kennedy. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Believe You Me,” Bisping said that he sent Mendes a direct message, saying, “You little steroid cheating f—. Don’t be sour because your career amounted to nothing. ‘Ignorant and disrespectful’? What, like disrespecting the sport by taking steroids by dishonoring yourself and your opponent in a sport that someone could die? Shame on you, you little dips–t.”

Bisping on Wednesday posted an exchange between him and Mendes to Twitter.

Chad Mendes said:

“Hey Michael Bisping, let’s get some s–t straight here. When I LET USADA suspend me, it was for a banned peptide under their rules. NOT a steroid. Just to put some s–t into perspective for morons like you, too much caffeine in your system is a violation under USADA rules. That entire system is the biggest crock of s–t ever implemented into the UFC. Unlike all these other guys getting “popped” and making up the worst excuses ever to wheel and deal their suspension down, I owned that s–t like a man. Now keep my name outta your mouth you old, wooden eye having prick before I snatch your soul like my boy Dan Henderson did.”

Michael Bisping responded:

“This is awesome. You know what you have in common with every other cheating c–t? You’re also a lying c–t. No one admits to being a bitch.”

Mendes hasn’t fought since losing to current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 232 on Dec. 29, 2018. Despite their bout being awarded the Fight of the Night honors, Mendes retired following the bout.

A former middleweight champion, Bisping last fought in a losing effort to Kelvin Gastelum on Nov. 25, 2017, in Shanghai, China. He retired the following May. Bisping was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019.