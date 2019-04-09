UFC veteran Ross Pearson announces his retirement from mixed martial arts

UFC veteran and former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner Ross Pearson has decided to call it a career after announcing his retirement on Monday.

Pearson joined the UFC roster a decade ago after winning ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ season 9 where he competed in the lightweight division.

The British slugger would then go onto compete in the Octagon 26 times over the course of his career while facing a laundry list of top fighters over the years.

“After some long hard talks, and careful consideration with my family, friends and team, I’ve decided it’s time to retire as an MMA fighter,” Pearson wrote on Instagram. “As hard as that is to say, it’s not the end of my career as a competitor. I’ve always been a fighter, and right now I am keeping my mind open as to what’s next for me.

“I’d like take this time to thank everyone at the UFC for having me for the past 10 years, Dana White for seeing something in me and believing in me for all these years ago.”

Throughout his career, Pearson was well known for always putting on exciting fights in victory or defeat.

He racked up four post fight bonuses while competing in the UFC including three separate ‘Fight of the Night’ awards.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Pearson holds wins over the likes of Gray Maynard, Sam Stout, Dennis Siver and Paul Felder.

Now Pearson has decided to hang up his gloves after putting together a 20-16 with one no contest record during his career.