HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joseph Benavidez UFC 225 Vegas Workout

featuredJoseph Benavidez Excited for Future of the Flyweight Division Following Demetrious Johnson Trade

Ben Askren vs Robbie Lawler

featuredDana White Reportedly Working on Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler for UFC 233

Ben Askren and Dana White

featuredDana White: Bringing Ben Askren to UFC ‘Was a Great Deal for Me’

featuredFloyd Mayweather Comes Out of Retirement to Face Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14

UFC Veteran Rick Story Announces His Retirement from MMA

November 8, 2018
NoNo Comments

A multi-fight veteran of the UFC and the Professional Fighters League, Rick Story has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Story made the announcement on Thursday via Twiter.

“I am writing this to announce my retirement from professional mixed martial arts,” Story wrote. “It’s been a career with significant highs and lows, through the good and the bad times, my goals were what drove me and the fans were always my inspiration. For this, I thank all of you. To my friends, family and others who have supported me along this journey, I thank you for always being there and for showing me that there is more to life after fighting.

“It’s time for me to turn my own page. I look forward to what the future holds and I cannot wait.”

Story first joined the UFC roster back in 2009 and following a loss in his debut, he then put together an incredibly impressive six fight win streak including victories over Johny Hendricks and Thiago Alves.

Story was always on the cusp of the top 15 in the welterweight division while bouncing back and forth between wins and losses while taking on some of the best fighters in the division.

Following a loss to Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in 2016, Story opted to test free agency and ultimately signed with the Professional Fighters League to compete in their welterweight tournament.

Story fell short from making the finals with a loss in his last fight against Handesson Ferreira in October.

Now the welterweight veteran is retiring from the sport and he leaves with a 21-10 record overall with a career that stretches back just over 11 years ago.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA