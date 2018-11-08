UFC Veteran Rick Story Announces His Retirement from MMA

A multi-fight veteran of the UFC and the Professional Fighters League, Rick Story has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Story made the announcement on Thursday via Twiter.

“I am writing this to announce my retirement from professional mixed martial arts,” Story wrote. “It’s been a career with significant highs and lows, through the good and the bad times, my goals were what drove me and the fans were always my inspiration. For this, I thank all of you. To my friends, family and others who have supported me along this journey, I thank you for always being there and for showing me that there is more to life after fighting.

“It’s time for me to turn my own page. I look forward to what the future holds and I cannot wait.”

“To all my fans, friends and supporters, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/mAumWDNB8q — Rick (@Rick_Story) November 8, 2018

Story first joined the UFC roster back in 2009 and following a loss in his debut, he then put together an incredibly impressive six fight win streak including victories over Johny Hendricks and Thiago Alves.

Story was always on the cusp of the top 15 in the welterweight division while bouncing back and forth between wins and losses while taking on some of the best fighters in the division.

Following a loss to Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in 2016, Story opted to test free agency and ultimately signed with the Professional Fighters League to compete in their welterweight tournament.

Story fell short from making the finals with a loss in his last fight against Handesson Ferreira in October.

Now the welterweight veteran is retiring from the sport and he leaves with a 21-10 record overall with a career that stretches back just over 11 years ago.