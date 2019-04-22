UFC veteran killed in hit and run by rideshare driver

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 22, 2019
Former UFC fighter Rodrigo de Lima was reportedly killed in a hit-and-run incident on Sunday following an argument with his rideshare driver in Belém, Brazil.

The incident was confirmed to Oliberal.com by friend and teammate Michel Prazeres, who is a UFC welterweight. 

According to the report, de Lima argued with his rideshare driver and then left the car. The driver, whom authorities later identified as Jefferson Roger Maciel, then allegedly ran de Lima down from behind and drove away. Police are currently searching for Maciel. 

De Lima was married with two children. He was 28 years of age.

De Lima finished his career with a 8-3-1 record. He fought his way into the Octagon by competing in his home country of Brazil. He didn’t find the same success under the UFC banner, losing both of his bouts, most recently in 2015. 

De Lima returned to fighting last year, winning a bout under the Shooto Brasil banner.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)

