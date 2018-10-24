UFC Veteran Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Arrested Again, Could Face Prison Sentence

Former UFC and Strikeforce fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller was arrested recently, which could constitute a violation of his existing probation terms and require him to serve a lengthy stay in prison.

Miller, 37, is in custody after he was arrested on Friday in California and charged with felony vandalism. He is currently being held without bail after pleading not guilty at an arraignment on Tuesday, according to MMAFighting. Miller is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 31 for a bail review.

Miller allegedly entered a woman’s house and destroyed some of her property on Friday, Orange County District Attorney spokesperson Michelle Van Der Linden told MMAFighting. Because the damage is greater than $400, the charge is considered a felony.

If convicted, sentencing for the felony charge could be significant, as Miller is already serving probation from several prior run-ins with the law.

As MMAFighting reported, Miller cut a plea deal for pleading guilty to corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in November of 207. He was given three years of probation and a suspended four-year state prison sentence.

If Miller is found to have violated the terms of that probation, he could be required to serve the four-year prison sentence in addition to any sentencing stemming from the recent charges.

Once considered one of the top welterweight and middleweight fighters in the world, Miller lost his last three trips to the cage. He has fought just once in the past six-and-a-half years, losing via submission to Mattia Schiavolin in Italy in 2016.