HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor Gives Detailed Breakdown of His Performance Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones - UFC 197

featuredJon Jones Fires Back at Critics Calling Him Cheater to Take Away His Accomplishments

featuredAnthony Smith Believes a Win Over Volkan Oezdemir is His Ticket to a Title Shot

featuredLuke Rockhold Out of UFC 230 Co-Main Event Against Chris Weidman

UFC Veteran Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Arrested Again, Could Face Prison Sentence

October 24, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former UFC and Strikeforce fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller was arrested recently, which could constitute a violation of his existing probation terms and require him to serve a lengthy stay in prison.

Miller, 37, is in custody after he was arrested on Friday in California and charged with felony vandalism. He is currently being held without bail after pleading not guilty at an arraignment on Tuesday, according to MMAFighting. Miller is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 31 for a bail review.

Miller allegedly entered a woman’s house and destroyed some of her property on Friday, Orange County District Attorney spokesperson Michelle Van Der Linden told MMAFighting. Because the damage is greater than $400, the charge is considered a felony.

If convicted, sentencing for the felony charge could be significant, as Miller is already serving probation from several prior run-ins with the law. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Gives Detailed Breakdown of His Performance Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

As MMAFighting reported, Miller cut a plea deal for pleading guilty to corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in November of 207. He was given three years of probation and a suspended four-year state prison sentence. 

If Miller is found to have violated the terms of that probation, he could be required to serve the four-year prison sentence in addition to any sentencing stemming from the recent charges.

Once considered one of the top welterweight and middleweight fighters in the world, Miller lost his last three trips to the cage. He has fought just once in the past six-and-a-half years, losing via submission to Mattia Schiavolin in Italy in 2016.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA