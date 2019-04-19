UFC veteran Angela Magana awakes from coma

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alistair Overeem - UFC 218

April 19, 2019
No Comments

Former UFC fighter and current Combate Americas athlete Angela Magana awoke from a coma that stemmed from a surgical procedure earlier this week in Puerto Rico.

Members of Magana’s team revealed here coma on Tuesday. She required surgery following severe back pain that ultimately forced her out of her upcoming Combate Americas debut on April 26.

“What happened to Angela, she herniated a disc while training for fight, she went for a nerve block to continue training. Nerve block caused a rare neurological disorder, cauda equina, rushed to emergency nuero surgery and hasn’t woken since surgery this AM currently in a coma,” Magana’s team wrote on her Twitter account following the surgery.

Magana began to come out of the coma on Thursday, with her team updating her status on Twitter.

“Angela is awake, very droway, making jokes like herself. She’s made a couple videos. When she is more coherent, she can post.”

Magana began posting on Friday, tweeting that she had a video uploaded to Youtube. It was a very emotional video, in which Magana stated that she is looking forward to a quick and full recovery despite the complications.

“I’ll get better and looking forward to fighting again soon.”

(Courtesy of UFC)

