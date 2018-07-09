UFC Vet Jay Hieron Talks Equalizer 2, Working with Denzel Washington

Since retiring from active competition in 2013, former UFC welterweight Jay Hieron has not only continued to remain active in MMA by training and working with fighters, but he’s also been able to get steady work in Hollywood.

In addition to acting and doing stunt work on television series such as Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Gotham, Hieron has also appeared in movies like The Purge: Election Year, John Wick Chapter 2, and Logan.

Recently, Hieron spoke with MMAWeekly.com to discuss his latest film appearance in the upcoming sequel to The Equalizer, opening in theaters on July 20. Hieron discussed how he got into acting, working with Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, and if he ever misses fighting.

MMAWeekly.com: Firstly, Jay, tell us how you got started into acting and stunt work.

Jay Hieron: I started a while back training with Randy Couture, and he was doing his thing in the acting game, and that’s how I got involved in it. I was doing it on the side in the later years of my fight career. I wasn’t like, “I’m going to be an actor.” I didn’t know I could make a career out of it.

I was doing it on the side and I started booking more, networking more, and finally after my last fight against Tyron Woodley (at UFC 156 in February of 2013), I thought about making a career out of that, and have never looked back.

MMAWeekly.com: How much has coming from an MMA background helped your career in Hollywood?

Jay Hieron: Being a professional fighter, it definitely helps. I feel like I can bring that realism to it and that helps a lot. Of course, I had to change and learn a lot about fighting for the camera. A real fight doesn’t transition to film really well because with film you have to go bigger (and exaggerate) and you have to punch for the camera and not hurt your opponent.

MMAWeekly.com: Do you get to have much say in your fight scenes or are they pretty much set in stone by the time you begin shooting them?

Jay Hieron: If they ask my input, I give it. A lot of times, they have something specific they are looking for. That’s definitely the fight choreographer or stunt coordinator’s call, but if they ask me to give my input, I’ll give it. Most times, they know what they want.

MMAWeekly.com: What was it like working with such a huge star like Denzel Washington on The Equalizer 2?

Jay Hieron: It was incredible working with him. I learned a lot just from watching him. That’s how I learned my whole martial arts career and wrestling career: just watching and being involved. It was definitely a highlight of the stuff I’ve done so far.

MMAWeekly.com: Having been five years since you last fought, do you miss it at all?

Jay Hieron: No, because I still go to the gym and train with the boys. I’m still training with guys who are competing at a high level. I’m not sparring like I was when I was in competition, but I’ll get in there and move around. I go in there and I go train and spar.

As far as competing; those days are over; and I’ve kind of left that in my rearview mirror. I had the passion for fighting, and now I have a passion for this. I went down this path, and I’ve never looked back, and it’s gone good for me.

MMAWeekly.com: Thanks for taking time out for us, Jay. Is there anything you want to say in closing?

Jay Hieron: I have a lot of things coming up. I can’t really talk about it, but I have a lot of things coming up. The Equalizer 2, coming out July 20, is definitely going to be the summer action blockbuster movie. Everyone check it out. You can find me on Instagram and Twitter @JayHieron, and @Jay.HieronStunts on Facebook.

The Equalizer 2 Movie Trailer

(Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment)