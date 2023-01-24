UFC vet Eric Spicely reveals shockingly low Power Slap League pay

Former UFC fighter Eric Spicely took to Twitter this week to reveal that he was approached to appear in Dana White’s Power Slap which began airing last week.

But while revealing the offer, he also dropped a bomb about the pay they were offering him and it’s ridiculously low.

UFC veteran Eric Spicely said he was contacted to see if he’d like to participate in the Power Slap League. Not sure what the full pay scale is, but this nugget caught my attention: pic.twitter.com/Qlej95KmJs — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 23, 2023

“I was contacted to do slap league, you guys would be shocked at how much it pays,” he tweeted. “First fight was 2k and 2k.”

In a follow-up interview with MMA Fighting, “he estimated the contract covered three slap fights during the course of filming the reality show and added the total payout for the show’s winner was around $10,000,” the outlet reported.

NSAC, who oversee’s Power Slap does not disclose the pay of its athletes.