HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson ONE Championship victory

featuredDemetrious Johnson taking Adriano Moraes seriously, laughs off proving anything to Dana White

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor UFC 257 presser face-off

featuredConor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264

Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 255

featuredBellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull cements his status as Bellator’s best

Bellator 255 Live Stream

featuredBellator 255 Full Live Stream Replay

UFC Venum uniforms unveiled

April 6, 2021
NoNo Comments

The new UFC Venum uniforms and fight kits were unveiled on Tuesday ahead of this week’s event in Las Vegas. The new UFC Venum gear replaces the most recent fight uniforms created by Reebok.

April 6, 2021 – LAS VEGAS – UFC athletes will debut the new VENUM-designed UFC Fight Kits inside the Octagon this Saturday, April 10, at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs. HOLLAND.  To coincide with this debut, VENUM-designed apparel will be made available for sale at retail outlets around the world and online at UFCStore.comUFCStore.euUFCStore.com.au and Venum.com

The debut of the new VENUM-designed UFC Fight Kits marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership in which VENUM will be UFC’s new exclusive global outfitting and apparel partner.

The VENUM UFC Fight Kits and apparel line will be high quality MMA gear and performance apparel specifically designed and developed for UFC’s world-class athletes competing inside the Octagon.  

VENUM‘S understanding of what MMA fighters need while training and competing will be seen throughout the product line including the ‘Fight Week Gear’ and ‘Fight Night Kit’. The Fight Night shorts will be incredibly light and comfortable, providing a second-skin-feel thanks to their “featherweight” microfiber material. The waistband will utilize thermo-bonded and extra-flat elastic seams to perfectly adapt to the shape of the athlete’s body. The side slits will provide total freedom of movement, a well-known VENUM trademark.

UFC 261 and UFC 262 both sold out, despite COVID concerns

UFC Venum uniforms and fight kits gallery

  • UFC Venum uniforms - fight kits
    UFC Venum uniforms – fight kits
UFC Venum uniforms and fight kits

UFC Venum fight kits

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA