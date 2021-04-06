UFC Venum uniforms unveiled

The new UFC Venum uniforms and fight kits were unveiled on Tuesday ahead of this week’s event in Las Vegas. The new UFC Venum gear replaces the most recent fight uniforms created by Reebok.

April 6, 2021 – LAS VEGAS – UFC athletes will debut the new VENUM-designed UFC Fight Kits inside the Octagon this Saturday, April 10, at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs. HOLLAND. To coincide with this debut, VENUM-designed apparel will be made available for sale at retail outlets around the world and online at UFCStore.com, UFCStore.eu, UFCStore.com.au and Venum.com.

The debut of the new VENUM-designed UFC Fight Kits marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership in which VENUM will be UFC’s new exclusive global outfitting and apparel partner.

The VENUM UFC Fight Kits and apparel line will be high quality MMA gear and performance apparel specifically designed and developed for UFC’s world-class athletes competing inside the Octagon.

VENUM‘S understanding of what MMA fighters need while training and competing will be seen throughout the product line including the ‘Fight Week Gear’ and ‘Fight Night Kit’. The Fight Night shorts will be incredibly light and comfortable, providing a second-skin-feel thanks to their “featherweight” microfiber material. The waistband will utilize thermo-bonded and extra-flat elastic seams to perfectly adapt to the shape of the athlete’s body. The side slits will provide total freedom of movement, a well-known VENUM trademark.

UFC Venum uniforms – fight kits











