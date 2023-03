UFC Vegas Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The big winners from Saturday’s UFC Vegas fight card fielded questions from the media following the event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili dominated former champion Petr Yan in the fight card’s main event. All three judges scored the fight 50-45 for Dvalishvili.

