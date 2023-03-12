UFC Vegas Bonuses: Davey Grant Inverted Triangle Choke was Bonus Worthy

The Theater at Virgin Hotels played host to the UFC for the first time this weekend as the MMA leader followed last weekend’s outstanding pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena with another high quality home game on Saturday afternoon.

Following the event, UFC officials announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses.

Fight Of The Night: Vitor Petrino vs Anton Turkalj

Few people had this one circled as a certified banger, particularly on such a stacked and entertaining card, but Vitor Petrino vs Anton Turkalj kicked off the main card with a contest that set the tone for the rest of the evening.

It’s remarkable that this one went the distance considering both light heavyweights found their mark on repeated occasions. As the fifteen minutes wore on, it was the Brazilian Petrino who started to pull away on the scorecards, despite some wild attacks from his opponent. With the win, Petrino is already on the short list for debut of the year.

Performance Of The Night: Davey Grant

Veteran Raphael Assuncao had indicated this week that it was likely his last visit to the Octagon, and for the better part of the fight, it looked like he might go out with a victory, particularly after his opponent, Davey Grant, had a point deducted. But with the card stacked against him, “Dangerous” went into beast mode and ended the fight in the waning seconds with only the fourth inverted triangle choke submission in UFC history.

Performance Of The Night: Bruno Silva

Despite being two years removed from Octagon, Bruno Silva displayed zero sign of ring rust as he notched his third straight finish victory against veteran Tyson Nam. Speedy, strong and surgical, Silva’s three-fight win streak sends a clear notice to the rest of the flyweight division.

