UFC Vegas 9 weigh-in results: Overeem vs Sakai official as all fighters make weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 9 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All the fighters successfully made weight, including the heavyweights headlining the event: Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai.
Overeem tipped the scales 252.5 pounds at while Sakai weighed in at 261.5 pounds. Overeem is the No. 6 ranked heavyweight trying to make one last title run while Sakai is ranked No. 9 and is hoping to pick up the biggest win over his career in his first headlining bout.
The UFC Vegas 9 co-main event features a bout re-scheduled from a previous fight card. Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield both made weight for the fight. It is a bout that was previously scheduled, but canceled on the day of the event because Saint Preux had tested positive for COVID-19. With Saint Preux now clear of the disease, the bout will take place on Saturday.
UFC Vegas 9 main card bout scratched prior to weigh-ins
Due to weight management issues involving Karol Rosa, her bout against Sijara Eubanks was canceled prior to weigh-ins. Eubanks will be rescheduled on an upcoming card.
UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai weigh-in results
Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Alistair Overeem (252.5) vs Augusto Sakai (261.5)
- Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs Alonzo Menifield (204)
- Michel Pereira (170.5) vs Zelim Imadaev (171)
- Brian Kelleher (146) vs Kevin Natividad (144.5)
- Thiago Moises (155.5) vs Jalin Turner (155)
Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Andre Muniz (185.5) vs Bartosz Fabinski (184.5)
- Viviane Araujo (126) vs Montana De La Rosa (125.5)
- Alexander Romanov (259) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (260.5)
- Cole Smith (135) vs Hunter Azure (135.5)
UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai weigh-in video
