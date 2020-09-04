UFC Vegas 9 weigh-in results: Overeem vs Sakai official as all fighters make weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 9 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All the fighters successfully made weight, including the heavyweights headlining the event: Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai.

Overeem tipped the scales 252.5 pounds at while Sakai weighed in at 261.5 pounds. Overeem is the No. 6 ranked heavyweight trying to make one last title run while Sakai is ranked No. 9 and is hoping to pick up the biggest win over his career in his first headlining bout.

The UFC Vegas 9 co-main event features a bout re-scheduled from a previous fight card. Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield both made weight for the fight. It is a bout that was previously scheduled, but canceled on the day of the event because Saint Preux had tested positive for COVID-19. With Saint Preux now clear of the disease, the bout will take place on Saturday.

UFC Vegas 9 main card bout scratched prior to weigh-ins

Due to weight management issues involving Karol Rosa, her bout against Sijara Eubanks was canceled prior to weigh-ins. Eubanks will be rescheduled on an upcoming card.

UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai weigh-in results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Alistair Overeem (252.5) vs Augusto Sakai (261.5)



Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs Alonzo Menifield (204)

Michel Pereira (170.5) vs Zelim Imadaev (171)



Brian Kelleher (146) vs Kevin Natividad (144.5)



Thiago Moises (155.5) vs Jalin Turner (155)



Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Andre Muniz (185.5) vs Bartosz Fabinski (184.5)



Viviane Araujo (126) vs Montana De La Rosa (125.5)



Alexander Romanov (259) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (260.5)



Cole Smith (135) vs Hunter Azure (135.5)



UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai weigh-in video

