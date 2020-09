UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai weigh-in video and results

UFC Vegas 9 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 34) weigh-ins took place on Friday, Sept. 4.

UFC Vegas 9 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 34) features No. 6 ranked heavyweight Alistair Overeem and No. 9 ranked Augusto Sakai.

UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai weigh-in results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Alistair Overeem (252.5) vs Augusto Sakai (261.5)



Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs Alonzo Menifield (204)

Michel Pereira (170.5) vs Zelim Imadaev (171)



Brian Kelleher (146) vs Kevin Natividad (144.5)



Thiago Moises (155.5) vs Jalin Turner (155)



Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)