UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai (aka UFC on ESPN+ 34) bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai start times

UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai live results from Las Vegas

UFC Vegas 9 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 34): Overeem vs. Sakai takes place on Saturday, Sept. 5, in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 9 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s sixth event at the Apex in Las Vegas since wrapping up its July residence on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight promotion is expected to return to Fight Island for UFC 253 on Sept. 26.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 9 features a heavyweight showdown between No. 6 ranked Alistair Overeem and No. 9 ranked Augusto Sakai.

UFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai

Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs Alonzo Menifield (204)



Sijara Eubanks vs Karol Rosa

Michel Pereira (170.5) vs Zelim Imadaev (171)



Brian Kelleher (146) vs Kevin Natividad (144.5)



Thiago Moises (155.5) vs Jalin Turner 155)



Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)