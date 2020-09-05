UFC Vegas 9 in the War Room: Dan Hardy breaks down Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai

Former UFC welterweight title contender Dan Hardy breaks down Saturday’s UFC Vegas 9 main event showdown between heavyweight contenders Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai.

Overeem is looking to make one more run at the UFC heavyweight championship, while Sakai is on an impressive undefeated streak in the Octagon as he streaks toward a title shot.

(Video courtesy of Full Reptile)

