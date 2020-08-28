UFC Vegas 8 weigh-in face-offs: Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic go nose to nose

UFC on ESPN+ 33 (aka UFC Vegas 8) is set following Friday’s weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC Vegas 8 fight card is topped by No. 5 ranked light heavyweight Anthony Smith vs. No. 8 ranked Aleksandar Rakic. The winner is looking to take a step toward the 205-pound championship recently vacated by Jon Jones.

Watch the UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic weigh-in face-offs, the final time the fighters go nose-to-nose before they throw down on Saturday.

UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic weigh-in results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Anthony Smith (205) vs Aleksandar Rakić (205.5)



Robbie Lawler (171) vs Neil Magny (171)



Alexa Grasso (126) vs Ji Yeon Kim (126)



Ricardo Lamas (145) vs Bill Algeo (146)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs Ion Cuțelaba (205.5)

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs Impa Kasanganay (185.5)

Alessio Di Chirico (184) vs Zak Cummings (185)

Alex Caceres (145) vs Austin Springer (151)**

Sean Brady (170.5) vs Christian Aguilera (170)

Polyana Viana (116) vs Emily Whitmire (115.5)

Mallory Martin (115.5) vs Hannah Cifers (117)*

*Hannah Cifers was one pound over the limit for her strawweight bout.

**Austin Springer was five pounds over the limit for his featherweight bout.

