UFC Vegas 8 weigh-in face-offs: Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic go nose to nose

UFC on ESPN+ 33 (aka UFC Vegas 8) is set following Friday’s weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas.
The UFC Vegas 8 fight card is topped by No. 5 ranked light heavyweight Anthony Smith vs. No. 8 ranked Aleksandar Rakic. The winner is looking to take a step toward the 205-pound championship recently vacated by Jon Jones.
Watch the UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic weigh-in face-offs, the final time the fighters go nose-to-nose before they throw down on Saturday.
UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic weigh-in results
Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Anthony Smith (205) vs Aleksandar Rakić (205.5)
- Robbie Lawler (171) vs Neil Magny (171)
- Alexa Grasso (126) vs Ji Yeon Kim (126)
- Ricardo Lamas (145) vs Bill Algeo (146)
- Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs Ion Cuțelaba (205.5)
Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs Impa Kasanganay (185.5)
- Alessio Di Chirico (184) vs Zak Cummings (185)
- Alex Caceres (145) vs Austin Springer (151)**
- Sean Brady (170.5) vs Christian Aguilera (170)
- Polyana Viana (116) vs Emily Whitmire (115.5)
- Mallory Martin (115.5) vs Hannah Cifers (117)*
*Hannah Cifers was one pound over the limit for her strawweight bout.
**Austin Springer was five pounds over the limit for his featherweight bout.
