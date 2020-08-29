HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic weigh-in video

August 28, 2020
Watch the UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic weigh-ins from the Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN+ 33 (aka UFC Vegas 8) features No. 5 ranked light heavyweight Anthony Smith vs. No. 8 ranked Aleksandar Rakic. The winner is looking to take a step toward the 205-pound championship recently vacated by Jon Jones.

UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic weigh-in results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Anthony Smith (205) vs Aleksandar Rakić (205.5)
  • Robbie Lawler (171) vs Neil Magny (171)
  • Alexa Grasso (126) vs Ji Yeon Kim (126)
  • Ricardo Lamas (145) vs Bill Algeo (146)
  • Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs Ion Cuțelaba (205.5)

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs Impa Kasanganay (185.5)
  • Alessio Di Chirico (184) vs Zak Cummings (185)
  • Alex Caceres (145) vs Austin Springer (151)**
  • Sean Brady (170.5) vs Christian Aguilera (170)
  • Polyana Viana (116) vs Emily Whitmire (115.5)
  • Mallory Martin (115.5) vs Hannah Cifers (117)*

*Hannah Cifers was one pound over the limit for her strawweight bout.
**Austin Springer was five pounds over the limit for his featherweight bout.

UFC Vegas 8 Face Offs: Anthony Smith vs Aleksandar Rakic

