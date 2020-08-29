HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Smith vs Rakic live results

featuredUFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic Live Results

Anthony Smith vs Aleksandar Rakic - UFC Vegas face-off

featuredUFC Vegas 8 weigh-in face-offs: Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic go nose to nose

Anthony Smith - UFC Vegas 8 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 8 weigh-in results: Smith and Rakic hit the mark, but two other fighters missed weight

Dana White UFC Hotel

featuredDana White unveils plans for UFC Hotel at Las Vegas headquarters

UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic Live Results

August 29, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic (aka UFC on ESPN+ 33) bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic start times

  • UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+
  • UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic live results from Las Vegas

UFC Vegas 8 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 33): Smith vs. Rakic takes place on Saturday, Aug. 29, in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 8 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s fifth event at the Apex in Las Vegas since wrapping up its July residence on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 8 features a light heavyweight battle between No. 5 ranked Anthony Smith and No. 8 ranked Aleksandar Rakic. The winner looks to take a step closer to the 205-pound title recently vacated by former champion Jon Jones.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic fight card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Anthony Smith vs Aleksandar Rakić
  • Robbie Lawler vs Neil Magny
  • Alexa Grasso vs Ji Yeon Kim
  • Ricardo Lamas vs Bill Algeo
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cuțelaba

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Maki Pitolo vs Impa Kasanganay
  • Alessio Di Chirico vs Zak Cummings
  • Alex Caceres vs Austin Springer
  • Sean Brady vs Christian Aguilera
  • Polyana Viana vs Emily Whitmire
  • Mallory Martin vs Hannah Cifers

UFC Vegas 8 Face-Offs: Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA