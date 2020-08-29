UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic (aka UFC on ESPN+ 33) bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic start times

UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic live results from Las Vegas

UFC Vegas 8 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 33): Smith vs. Rakic takes place on Saturday, Aug. 29, in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 8 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s fifth event at the Apex in Las Vegas since wrapping up its July residence on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 8 features a light heavyweight battle between No. 5 ranked Anthony Smith and No. 8 ranked Aleksandar Rakic. The winner looks to take a step closer to the 205-pound title recently vacated by former champion Jon Jones.

UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic fight card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Anthony Smith vs Aleksandar Rakić



Robbie Lawler vs Neil Magny



Alexa Grasso vs Ji Yeon Kim



Ricardo Lamas vs Bill Algeo

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cuțelaba

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Maki Pitolo vs Impa Kasanganay

Alessio Di Chirico vs Zak Cummings

Alex Caceres vs Austin Springer

Sean Brady vs Christian Aguilera

Polyana Viana vs Emily Whitmire

Mallory Martin vs Hannah Cifers

UFC Vegas 8 Face-Offs: Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

