UFC Vegas 8 bonus winner Sean Brady discusses preparing to fight during a pandemic

Hear everything welterweight Sean Brady had to say after his bonus-winning victory at UFC Vegas 8 on Saturday. The 27-year old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt banked an extra $50,000 for his second-round submission win over Christian Aguilera. Brady talked about his girlfriend being a nurse treating COVID-19 patients and their precautions to not get the virus as well as the civil unrest in Philadelphia.

