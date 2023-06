UFC Vegas 75 Weigh-In: Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier

The main event UFC Vegas 75 fighters, Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier officially weighed in on Friday morning making their match official for Saturday. Both men tipped the scale at 185.5 pounds.

UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs. Cannonier Weigh-in Results