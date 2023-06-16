UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs. Cannonier Weigh-in Results

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 75 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.
UFC Vegas 75 is headlined by a match between middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) and Jared Cannonier (16-6). Both men are looking to built off a win in their last outing.
The first fighter is expected to step on the scale at Noon ET.
UFC Vegas 75 Official Weigh-in Results
Main card
- Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (185.5)
- Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs. Joaquim Silva (155.5)
- Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (186)
- Pat Sabatini (145) vs. Lucas Almeida (145.5)
- Manuel Torres (156) vs. Nikolas Motta (155.5)
- Nicolas Dalby (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)
Preliminary card
- Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Miles Johns (pulled out due to last-minute injury)
- Jimmy Flick (125.5) vs. Alessandro Costa (126)
- Kang Kyung-ho (135.5) vs. Cristian Quinonez (135)
- Carlos Hernandez (125) vs. Denys Bondar (126)
- Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes (removed due to medical issue)
- Tereza Bleda (125) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)
- Daniel Argueta (136) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (136)
- Zac Pauga (205) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (205)
