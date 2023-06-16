UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs. Cannonier Weigh-in Results

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 75 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

UFC Vegas 75 is headlined by a match between middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) and Jared Cannonier (16-6). Both men are looking to built off a win in their last outing.

The first fighter is expected to step on the scale at Noon ET.

UFC Vegas 75 Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (185.5)

Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs. Joaquim Silva (155.5)

Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (186)

Pat Sabatini (145) vs. Lucas Almeida (145.5)

Manuel Torres (156) vs. Nikolas Motta (155.5)

Nicolas Dalby (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)

Preliminary card

Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Miles Johns (pulled out due to last-minute injury)

Jimmy Flick (125.5) vs. Alessandro Costa (126)

Kang Kyung-ho (135.5) vs. Cristian Quinonez (135)

Carlos Hernandez (125) vs. Denys Bondar (126)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes (removed due to medical issue)

Tereza Bleda (125) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)

Daniel Argueta (136) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (136)

Zac Pauga (205) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (205)

