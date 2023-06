UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs. Cannonier Face-Offs Video

Following the official UFC Vegas 75 Weigh-in, the athletes faced off with their opponents ahead of stepping inside the octagon with them on Saturday at the UFC Apex.

UFC Vegas 75 is headlined by a match between middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) and Jared Cannonier (16-6). Both men are looking to built off a win in their last outing.

UFC Vegas 75 Face-Offs Video