UFC Vegas 75 loses two bouts in final hours

With just hours to go until fight time, the UFC Vegas 75 fight card took a couple of hits, losing two exciting lighter weight contests.

UFC officials confirmed changes to two bouts scheduled for UFC Vegas 75, which takes place at the UFC Apex on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Miles Johns falls off UFC Vegas 75 fight card

A last-minute injury forced Miles Johns out of his bantamweight bout opposite Raoni Barcelos. With the late notice, the bout was removed from the UFC Vegas 75 fight card, per UFC officials.

Both men have had trouble gaining traction for a run up the bantamweight division. The bout could have been a key for the winner to start building some steam.

Felipe Bunes also out at UFC Vegas 75

Due to undisclosed medical issues, Felipe Bunes has also been removed from his flyweight bout with Zhalgas Zhumagulov. The bout was an important one for Bunes, who was supposed to be making his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 75.

It was, however, more important for Zhumagulov, who has struggled since joining the UFC roster. He has lost five of his six UFC bouts, putting him on thin ice in the UFC flyweight division.

Luckily for Zhumagulov, he will still get a chance to save his spot on the roster. In announcing Bunes being pulled from the fight, UFC officials also stated the Zhumagulov would now face a different UFC newcomer in Josh Van.

UFC Vegas 75 Live Results – Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Zhumagulov vs. Van will not take place at UFC Vegas 75, however. It will instead happen on June 24 at UFC on ABC 5 in Jacksonville, Fla. That fight card is headlined by Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria in a featherweight fight.