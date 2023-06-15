HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 75 Live Results – Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

June 15, 2023
UFC Vegas 75 live results begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 17, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 75 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 75 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 75 fight card is headlined by a middleweight showdown between No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori and No. 4 ranked Jared Cannonier, as each tries to fight his way into a title shot.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs. Cannonier

  • Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN
  • Preliminary card beings at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Vegas 75 Live Results

UFC Vegas 75 Results

UFC Vegas 75 live results
UFC Vegas 75 live results Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier

Main card

  • Main Event – Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva
  • Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
  • Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida
  • Lightweight: Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta
  • Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

Preliminary card

  • Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns
  • Flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa
  • Bantamweight: Kang Kyung-ho vs. Cristian Quiñónez
  • Flyweight: Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar
  • Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes
  • Women’s Flyweight: Tereza Bledá vs. Gabriella Fernandes
  • Bantamweight: Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence
  • Light Heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas

