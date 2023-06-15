UFC Vegas 75 Live Results – Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC Vegas 75 live results begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 17, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 75 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 75 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 75 fight card is headlined by a middleweight showdown between No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori and No. 4 ranked Jared Cannonier, as each tries to fight his way into a title shot.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs. Cannonier

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN

Preliminary card beings at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2

Main card

Main Event – Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida

Lightweight: Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta

Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

Preliminary card

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns

Flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa

Bantamweight: Kang Kyung-ho vs. Cristian Quiñónez

Flyweight: Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar

Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes

Women’s Flyweight: Tereza Bledá vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Bantamweight: Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Light Heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas

