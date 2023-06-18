UFC Vegas 75 Bonuses: Shattering records, snagging $50k

The UFC Vegas 75 bonuses are in with main eventer Jared Cannonier shattering records and taking home an additional $50,000 for his efforts.

UFC Vegas 75 Fight of the Night: Jared Cannonier defeats Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori started strong, wobbling Jared Cannonier in the first round of their fight, but that only served to stoke the fire in his opponent. Cannonier stormed back with a vengeance, unleashing 241 significant strikes over the course of their five-round UFC Vegas 75 main event. That is the new record for most significant strikes landed in a single UFC middleweight bout.

Cannonier won a unanimous decision from the judges, which should edge him up from No. 4 in the rankings of a top heavy middleweight division. He and Vettori also earned the UFC Vegas 75 Fight of the Night honors, each taking home an additional $50,000 in bonus money.

(L-R) Jared Cannonier punches Marvin Vettori of Italy in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Vegas 75 Performance of the Night: Manuel Torres

It didn’t take long for Manuel Torres to earn his Performance of the Night bonus and his second-consecutive first-round finish since joining the ranks of the UFC.

Nikolas Motta connected early, but Torres took the blow, stepped in and finished the fight with a brutal elbow that stopped the fight at 1:50 of round one. Motta is now 2-0 in the Octagon and 14-2 overall, putting the UFC lightweight division on notice.

UFC Vegas 75 Performance of the Night: Alessandro Costa

Alessandro Costa had a lot to prove after losing his UFC debut late last year. He did so with an impressive second-round stoppage of Jimmy Flick at UFC Vegas 75.

Costa targeted Flick’s legs early in the fight. He was relentless, chopping away. Early in the second frame, Costa took Flick’s legs out from under him, dropping him to the floor. Costa followed Flick to the canvas and finished with a flurry of ground and pound to earn his UFC Vegas 75 Performance of the Night bonus.