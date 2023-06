UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs. Albazi weigh-in video

UFC Vegas 74 is set for a slate of Saturday showdowns in Las Vegas following Friday’s official weigh-in. The fight card is topped by flyweights Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi, with both men trying to edge into a title shot with a victory at the UFC Apex.

Tim Elliott admits he still loves cheating ex-wife Gina Mazany

UFC Vegas 74 weigh-in video