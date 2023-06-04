UFC Vegas 74 results: Albazi edges Kai Kara-France, expects title fight

The UFC Vegas 74 results are in with Amir Albazi edging out Kai Kara-France on Saturday in Las Vegas, moving one step closer to a UFC flyweight title shot.

It wasn’t the finish that Albazi wanted, but it was none-the-less a victory, as he won a split decision after five hard-fought rounds. The bout was close throughout, but Albazi secured the win with a strong third-round where he nearly finished the fight.

How Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi played out

The fight was razor-thin with Kara-France looking sharper on the feet, though Albazi constantly pressed the action forward. And though Kara-France was crisper with his punches, Albazi threw with more power, rocking Kara-France on occasion.

The defining moment of the fight, however, came in round three. Albazi got Kara-France to the ground, eventually taking Kara-France’s back. He sunk a rear-naked choke and it looked like he was moments away from subbing the New Zealander.

Kara-France survived the submission attempt, reversed position, landing some hard elbows before the round finished.

Kara-France kept up an aggressive striking attack, trying to outwork Albazi, but was countered by the Iraqi’s power shots and takedown attempts. At the end of five rounds, Albazi did enough in the eyes of two judges to earn 48-47 scores, while the third judge scored it 48-47 in Kara-France’s favor.

Amir Albazi wants a UFC flyweight title shot

The split-decision keeps Albazi’s UFC record unblemished. He now stands at 17-1 with five consecutive Octagon wins. Though it was close, Albazi thinks the victory on top of his overall record earns him a shot at the belt currently wrapped around Brandon Moreno’s waist.

Moreno is set to defend his belt against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 in July. Albazi expects to fight the winner this fall.

“There is only one thing I want. I will get that title. That’s all that matters. Abu Dhabi, Oct. 21, I know they’re coming to Abu Dhabi, it’s my people,” said Albazi.

“Give me that fight, Pantoja-Moreno, whoever wins that fight, I want to be next. I wanna get my title. I’m next. Let’s go.”

UFC Vegas 74 Live Results – Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

UFC Vegas 74 Results

Main Card

Main Event – Flyweight: Amir Albazi defeated Kai Kara-France via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

Amir Albazi defeated Kai Kara-France via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48) Featherweight: Alex Caceres defeated Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Jim Miller defeated Jesse Butler via KO, Round 1 – 0:23

Flyweight: Tim Elliott defeated Victor Altamirano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Women’s Flyweight: Karine Silva def. Ketlen Souza via submission (kneebar) – Round 1, 1:45

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeated Abubakar Nurmagomedov via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

