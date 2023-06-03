UFC Vegas 74 Live Results – Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

UFC Vegas 74 live results begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 3, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 74 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 74 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 74 fight card is headlined by a flyweight battle between No. 3 ranked Kai Kara-France and No. 7 ranked Amir Albazi. The co-main event pits Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda in a featherweight bout.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs. Albazi

Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN

Preliminary card beings at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC Vegas 74 Results

Main card

Main Event – Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

Women’s Flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Preliminary card

Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Muñoz Jr.

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Bantamweight: John Castañeda vs. Muin Gafurov

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov

Women’s Strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Bantamweight: Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Light Heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin

