UFC Vegas 74 Live Results – Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

UFC Vegas 74 live results begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 3, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 74 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 74 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
The UFC Vegas 74 fight card is headlined by a flyweight battle between No. 3 ranked Kai Kara-France and No. 7 ranked Amir Albazi. The co-main event pits Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda in a featherweight bout.
How to Watch UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs. Albazi
- Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN
- Preliminary card beings at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN
NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.
UFC Vegas 74 Results
Main card
- Main Event – Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
- Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
- Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler
- Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano
- Women’s Flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza
- Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Preliminary card
- Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Muñoz Jr.
- Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Bantamweight: John Castañeda vs. Muin Gafurov
- Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov
- Women’s Strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey
- Bantamweight: Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda
- Light Heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin