UFC Vegas 74: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi official weigh-in results

June 2, 2023
The UFC returns to the UFC APEX for a fight night card after a week off. The card, headlined by a flyweight bout with title implications, starring Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi.

A short notice replacement was called in to replace Jared Gordon who was pulled from his fight with Jim Miller. Instead, we’ll see Jesse Bulter hop on the scales for his UFC debut on about 24 hours’ notice.

Here’s how everyone weighed in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

UFC VEGAS 74 MAIN CARD – 9 p.m ET / 6 p.m PT – ESPN+

Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs. Amir Albazi (126)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Daniel Pineda (145.5)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Jesse Butler (154.5)

Tim Elliot (126) vs. Victor Altamirano (124.5)

Karine Silva (125.5) vs. Ketlen Souza (124.5)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)

UFC VEGAS 74 PRELIMS – 6 p.m ET / 3 p.m PT – ESPN+

Daniel Santos (135.5) vs. Johnny Munoz (136)

Andrei Arlovski (245) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (262.5)

John Castañeda (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (136)

Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Muhammad Naimov (155.5)

Jinh Yu Frey (116) vs. Elise Reed (115)

Luan Lacerda (136) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (136)

Maxim Grishin (205) vs. Philipe Lins (205.5)

