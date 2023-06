UFC Vegas 74 fight highlights: Popping knees and KOing former champs

UFC Vegas 74 provided numerous fight highlights. From popping knees to KOing former champions to setting UFC records, this Fight Night card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas delivered on many fronts.

UFC Vegas 74 Fight Highlights

Main Card

Main Event – Flyweight: Amir Albazi defeated Kai Kara-France via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

15 minutes down!



📝 What are those scorecards looking like headed into main event rounds? #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/qriOzRk27W — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

Featherweight: Alex Caceres defeated Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Jim Miller defeated Jesse Butler via KO, Round 1 – 0:23

Flyweight: Tim Elliott defeated Victor Altamirano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

😮‍💨 A complete performance put together from bell to bell by @TElliott125! #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/GM4tElWDHs — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

Women’s Flyweight: Karine Silva def. Ketlen Souza via submission (kneebar) – Round 1, 1:45

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeated Abubakar Nurmagomedov via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Daniel Santos defeated Johnny Munoz via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Back and forth action through all three rounds 😤



Daniel Santos going home with a win! #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/iMGVFPzlOs — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes defeated Andrei Arlovski via TKO, Round 2, 3:17

Bantamweight: John Castañeda defeated Muin Gafurov via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

They have been at a nonstop pace through every round! #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/8cn72F930R — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

Lightweight: Muhammadjon Naimov defeated Jamie Mullarkey via TKO, Round 2- 2:59

Absolute scenes inside the UFC APEX 🤩



What an emotional debut performance for Muhammad Naimov 👏 #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/70n5LhexiO — UFC (@ufc) June 3, 2023

Women’s Strawweight: Elise Reed defeated Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Da’Mon Blackshear defeated Luan Lacerda via TKO, Round 2 – 3:54

Ground and pound that takes him OUT 😳



Da’Mon Blackshear with the finish at #UFCVegas74! pic.twitter.com/fkB8ogpuu9 — UFC (@ufc) June 3, 2023